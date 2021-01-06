US Could Soon Give 1 Million Vaccinations A Day

The U.S. could soon be giving at least a million COVID-19 vaccinations a day.

This would be a major shift from the current speed which has been described as a sluggish start.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of a dangerous next few weeks as the coronavirus surges.

The slow pace is frustrating health officials and a desperate public alike, says HuffPost.

Only about a third of the first supplies shipped to states have been used as of Tuesday morning.

This is just over three weeks into the vaccination campaign.