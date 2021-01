Facebook Ban On Political Ads To Resume Following Georgia Results

Facebook temporarily paused its nationwide ban on political advertisements.

This was to allow campaign messages about the Georgia senate runoffs.

Facebook abruptly reversed course on Tuesday, according to Gizmodo.

The news came via a blog post that the ban would resume following the election’s conclusion.

Any ads about the Georgia runoff elections have been paused.

Advertisers are not currently able to create new ads about social issues, elections, or politics.