Dr. Dre In ICU Following Aneurysm

Music mogul Dr. Dre has been taken by ambulance to a Los Angeles hospital Cedars-Sinai.

Business Insider reports the OG has suffered a brain aneurysm.

Currently, Dre is in stable condition after being taken directly to the ICU ward.

Dre is one of hip hop's most famous and financially successful artists and producers.

He has made his fortune from his music as well as Beats electronics, his headphone company.

Dre sold Beats Electronics to Apple in 2014 to focus on music once more.