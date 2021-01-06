UE's Curtis Named Newcomer of The Week

And finally on the college basketball courts... ue's samari curtis was named the mvc newcomer of the week.

The aces sophomore dropped 7 points in the mvc opener against siu... and in the aces very next contest against those same salukies... curtis erupted for a career high 29 points in the win.

The guard then averaged 11.5 points and 5 boards this past weekend as ue took back to back games from northern iowa.

Curtis and the aces will be back in