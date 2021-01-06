Skip to main content
Friday, January 8, 2021

UE's Curtis Named Newcomer of The Week

And finally on the college basketball courts... ue's samari curtis was named the mvc newcomer of the week.

The aces sophomore dropped 7 points in the mvc opener against siu... and in the aces very next contest against those same salukies... curtis erupted for a career high 29 points in the win.

The guard then averaged 11.5 points and 5 boards this past weekend as ue took back to back games from northern iowa.

Curtis and the aces will be back in

