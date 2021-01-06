UE's Curtis Named Newcomer of The Week

2020 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List, Night 2: Variety (Updating)
The second round of Creative Arts Emmy Awards are set to be handed out on Tuesday, honoring winners in the variety categories,..
The Wrap
And finally on the college basketball courts... ue's samari curtis was named the mvc newcomer of the week.
The aces sophomore dropped 7 points in the mvc opener against siu... and in the aces very next contest against those same salukies... curtis erupted for a career high 29 points in the win.
The guard then averaged 11.5 points and 5 boards this past weekend as ue took back to back games from northern iowa.
Curtis and the aces will be back in
The second round of Creative Arts Emmy Awards are set to be handed out on Tuesday, honoring winners in the variety categories,..