Senate Runoff Elections In Georgia Remain Toss-Ups

The two Senate runoff elections are a toss-up.
Control of the U.S. Senate is on the line while Congress prepares to certify the presidential election; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Facebook temporarily paused its nationwide ban on political advertisements.
This was to allow campaign messages about the..
Gabriel Sterling, the voting systems implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, tells CNN’s Amara..