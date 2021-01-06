Not taking anything for granted, Minnesota winter sports season begins

The Lourdes Eagles were just two wins away from a state championship when the pandemic struck.

For the season ?

"* after the minnesota sports are back in full swing and the first games of the season begin in january 14th.

K?

"*i?

"*m?

"*t news th sports director ?

"* kaleb gillock ?

"* joins us with how teams are enjoying this first week of practice.

(?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

The start of the winter sports season in minnesota.

The lourdes eagles girls basketball team ended last year in heartbreaking fashion due to the virus.

This year ?

*- they're learning not to take anything for granted.

Kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland has our story.xx it's the sound of whistles ?

"*- sneakers squeeking on the floor ?

"*?

"* the winter sport season is back.

Teams in minnesota began practice for the first time monday ?

"*?

"* an overwhelming feeling of joy amongst players and coaches.

"it's like heaven, we're just so excited to be back in the gym and actually working with kids and just can't wait to have more of this.

Oh thrilled, absolutely thrilled.

It was really hard thinking the season might get postponed so we're all really happy."

The last time the lourdes eagles girls basketball team was on the court ?

"*?

"* they making a run at a possible state championship.

Nearly 10 months later ?

"*?

"* they've learned that it all can be taken away at any moment.

"don't take anything for granted i think that's an easy lesson to take away from that and enjoy every day and embrace the moment, like we're doing here today.

What we're doing today can change tomorrow."

"the biggest change you'll notice this year, all players and coaches are required to wear a mask.

Although that may be a challenge for some the eagles said it won't be that big of an issue for them."

"i'm getting used to it, i've been running up and down the rac with it on so it's not too bad but it's definitely something to get used to covid?

"*19 might not be the biggest challenge lourdes will face this year?

"*- ?

"* they'll attempt to fill the shoes of alyssa ustby, whose in her first season at the university of north carolina.

"it's impossible, you don't find another one of those just walking in your building regularly but the girls are excited about the new opportunities and new challenges so we'll do our best."

The eagles will tip off the regular season in just ten