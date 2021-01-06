11pm Floyd Barricade 01.05.2021

Barricade situation in Floyd County after a double shooting

We continue to follow a developing story in eastern kentucky.

State police say an intense barride situation is over..

After a double shooting in floyd county.

According to k-s-p..

It started this afternoon..

Around 1:45..

In the david community.

Inevestigators say it appears..

23-year-old kenny logan chaffins shot his mother and step-father.

Both taken to highlands arh for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say chaffins, had barricaded himself in home for hours.

According to state police..

Chaffins has been arrested..and is now in custody.

