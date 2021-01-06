11pm Floyd Barricade 01.05.2021

protest 6-13
We continue to follow a developing story in eastern kentucky.
State police say an intense barride situation is over..
After a double shooting in floyd county.
According to k-s-p..
It started this afternoon..
Around 1:45..
In the david community.
Inevestigators say it appears..
23-year-old kenny logan chaffins shot his mother and step-father.
Both taken to highlands arh for non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say chaffins, had barricaded himself in home for hours.
According to state police..
Chaffins has been arrested..and is now in custody.
