L.A. COVID surge postpones Grammys

31 has been postponed to March 14 because of the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, organizers said on Tuesday.

The 2021 Grammy Awards - originally set for January 31 - have been postponed to March 14, due to the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles.

The Recording Academy, which organizes the Grammys, said in a memo that the ceremony was delayed after talks with health experts and musicians... and was (quote) "the right thing to do." Organizers were already planning a slimmed down version of the usual glam - one without a traditional red carpet, without an audience and without nominees.

It would have been similar to last year's Emmys where stars accepted the honors remotely.

Organizers also said they were looking at staging some performances in small outdoor venues rather than downtown LA's Staples Center.

But with L.A.

Experiencing a spike in coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations - and with residents urged to stay home as much as possible - the Grammys are pressing the pause button.