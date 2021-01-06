Canucks' Travis Green on Zack MacEwen

Canucks head coach Travis Green speaks about what he's seen from forward Zack MacEwen, who began last season in Utica with the Comets before being bumped up to the big club.

Weeand a lf to go fore the seon starts -ot a whe lot of ti to earnyour spos who suited up with the comets at some point last year are competing to remain with the big club this season.

One of which - zack macewen - who seemed to elevate himself full-time into the vancouver lineup last year.

Today - former comets ancrent cacks head coactravisgreen spoks seen from big mac in camp thus far.

Travis green: ...big guy that can skate, shoot, got a pretty good mind for the game.

The canucks are pnng to hold anightt to simulate a normal game day.

They opent up the regular season on january 13th against the edmonton oilers.