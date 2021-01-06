Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with Ranveer Singh; Ranbeer-Alia & others attend

Deepika Padukone turned 35 on January 5.
The actor celebrated her birthday with close friends.
She cut a cake with the paparazzi with Ranveer Singh by her side.
Deepika was seen in leather pants and a large black sweater while Ranveer wore a pair of blue jeans, white shirt, black sweater and a cap.
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended Deepika’s birthday.
Alia wore a pair of black jeans with a tiny top while Ranbir wore a black jeans & a white shirt.
Karan Johar walked in with Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday.
Ananya Panday was spotted wearing an off shoulder jump suit.
Watch the full video for now.
Watch the full video for more details.