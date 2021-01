50-year-old Anganwadi worker allegedly raped, murdered in UP's Budaun

A 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was allegedly raped and murdered in Budaun's Ughaiti area in Uttar Pradesh.

Her body was found under suspicious circumstances, said SSP Sankalp Sharma who informed that one out of the four accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC.

Four member teams have been formed to nab the perpetrators, the SSP further said.