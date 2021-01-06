CM Shivraj Chouhan reviews bird flu situation in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a high-level meeting on January 06 over Bird flu scare.

In past few days, hundreds of birds have died in various districts of the state due to the flu.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said, "CM chaired a high-level meeting to review the bird flu situation.

Instructions to monitor the entire situation at a district level have been issued and random checks on birds at poultry farms across districts to detect the virus will be conducted."