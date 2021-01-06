Diljit Dosanjh celebrates 37th birthday: Why is he so popular? | Oneindia News

Dilji Dosanjh celebrates his 37th birthday today and wishes have been pouring in on the social media.
From singing in gurudwaras to a top star of Punjab and the Bollywood music industry, Diljit Dosanjh has come a long way.
He is not just a renowned singer but a fabulous actor and now a social media sensation too.
From sharing hilarious memes during the lockdown to showing his support during the Farmers protest in Delhi, Diljit is a true star.
Diljit has become an absolute favorite in the industry.
Lets take a look at times when Diljit grabbed our attention.
#DiljitDosanjh #HappyBirthdayDiljit #DiljitRocks