Diljit Dosanjh celebrates 37th birthday: Why is he so popular? | Oneindia News

Dilji Dosanjh celebrates his 37th birthday today and wishes have been pouring in on the social media.

From singing in gurudwaras to a top star of Punjab and the Bollywood music industry, Diljit Dosanjh has come a long way.

He is not just a renowned singer but a fabulous actor and now a social media sensation too.

From sharing hilarious memes during the lockdown to showing his support during the Farmers protest in Delhi, Diljit is a true star.

Diljit has become an absolute favorite in the industry.

Lets take a look at times when Diljit grabbed our attention.

