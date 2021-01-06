Michigan lawmakers plan to vote to certify election results on Wednesday; here's how it works

Congress will gather in Washington D.C.
On Wednesday to certify the election results for President-elect Joe Biden, but two Michigan congressmen are planning to object to the Electoral College certification.
Political News