Virtual summit during pandemic was watermark of India-Sri Lanka relationship: EAM

COVID-19 pandemic has not dented India-Sri Lanka bilateral cooperation, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during India-Sri Lanka joint press conference on January 06.

Amid COVID pandemic, virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa was a "watermark" of India-Sri Lanka relationship, he further added.

"I believe COVID has given us an opportunity to work even more closely together.

It hasn't dented our bilateral cooperation but the virtual summit between our prime ministers was the watermark of our relationship last year," said EAM Jaishankar.