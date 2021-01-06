Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan return from Goa holiday; Khushi Kapoor spotted too

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned from Goa.

The two actors had masks on, with Janhvi wearing her face shield as well.

Also seen with the actors at the airport was Janhvi's sister, Khushi Kapoor.

While Janhvi wore a pair of baggy beige trousers, paired with a white shirt, Kartik was seen in a pair of jeans, t-shirt and a denim jacket.

Khushi was seen wearing a pair of torn jeans, a sleeveless t-shirt and a loose-fitting jacket.

Earlier this week, fans had shared photos of Janhvi and Kartik enjoying themselves in Goa.

The actors were also recently spotted together at Manish Malhotra's new year bash.

The duo, rumoured to be seeing each other, are currently working together in Dostana 2.

It is a remake of 2008 film starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.