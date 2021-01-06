'No choice but to return to a national lockdown' says PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was "no choice" but to put England back into a nationwide lockdown.

In a statement, he told the Commons: "When the ONS reports that more than 2% of the population is now infected and when the number of patients in hospitals in England is now 40% higher than the first peak in April it is inescapable that the facts are changing and we must change our response".

Report by Thomasl.

