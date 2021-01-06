Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, January 7, 2021

Top 21 Worst Video Games of Each Year (2000-2020)

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 20:40s 0 shares 2 views
Top 21 Worst Video Games of Each Year (2000-2020)
Top 21 Worst Video Games of Each Year (2000-2020)

This is basically the 21st century Hall of Shame for video games.

For this list, we’re looking at the biggest stinkers released every year from 2000 to 2020.

This is basically the 21st century Hall of Shame for video games.

For this list, we’re looking at the biggest stinkers released every year from 2000 to 2020.

Our countown includes Daikatana, Sonic the Hedgehog, Ride to Hell: Retribution, Ghostbusters, Fallout 76 and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage