TikTok sides with passenger over 'childish' fight for airplane window

Will Mantley duetted a video on TikTok after enduring a tense flight.The original footage was uploaded by the passenger sitting behind him on a flight, although Mantley did not tag the passenger’s TikTok handle in his video.“I was the guy in the seat in front of her,” Mantley captioned his TikTok.

“Who was right in this situation?”.In the clip, which now has a whopping 18.5 million views, Mantley fights with an unidentified passenger over the window next to him.“Can you just keep it shut please?” the person behind the camera asked Mantley as he pulls up the window shade at the beginning of the video.

“I’m trying to sleep”.“I want it up,” Mantley said in response.

“I want it up.

I like to see where we’re going”.The passenger then pushed the button to call for a flight attendant.According to a follow-up storytime TikTok from Mantley, he claimed that a flight attendant did show up to settle the dispute and the woman was moved to the back of the plane.TikTok was not at all divided on who was wrong and who was right in the situation.“That’s your window.

You paid for that seat,” one commenter wrote.

“I think you handled this in the best way possible!”