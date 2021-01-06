Farmers’ protest: Agriculture minister hopeful of unions arriving at a solution

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said a large number of farmers from across the country are coming out in support of three farm laws and urged protesting unions to understand the sentiments behind reforms brought through these legislations.

He also expressed confidence that the protesting unions will focus on farmers' interests and help the government reach a solution through constructive dialogue.Speaking to reporters after meeting a group supporting the laws, Tomar said the government is committed towards all farmers of the country and their interests.

He further said, "A large number of farmers from across the country are coming out in support of the laws.

We are meeting them and also getting their letters and phone calls.

We welcome and thank all of them."Seven rounds of talks between the government and representatives of protesting farmers have failed to resolve a long-running agitation against the three laws enacted in September.

Watch the full video for more details.