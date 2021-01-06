Did McConnell's Block On $2K Check Cost GOP The Senate?

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are projected to win the Senate seats for Georgia.

That hands overall government control to the Democratic Party.

Business Insider reports that one of the pivotal issues in the Georgia campaigns was the prospect of $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the $2,000 checks.

Reports in December suggested that fears over Georgia prompted him to back $600 checks instead of blocking them entirely.

A fierce push by President Trump for $2,000 checks put the issue back on the table.

McConnell led the Senate GOP in killing the issue.