French-Style pastry fit for a royal!

The Galette des Rois, a French-style pastry that dates back to the 14th century, is a cake fit for a royal.

The elaborate and beautifully crafted pastry celebrates the Christian tradition of Epiphany, the day the Three Kings are believed to have visited baby Jesus.“Every country has its own tradition and the history of our Galette des Rois comes from France,” said Rutilio Olivero, Pastry chef at Sook Pastry.

The puff pastry filled with a creamy almond filling is baked throughout France every January and features a small trinket hidden inside the filling also known as a “fève”.

The lucky person who finds the “fève” in their slice, is crowned the king or queen for the day.

“Mexico has the same tradition w...