Calcutta HC advocates join BJP

Around 150 advocates of Calcutta High Court joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 06 in Kolkata in presence of party's national vice president Mukul Roy.

Mukul Roy said, "They expressed their willingness to join BJP.

Now, the advocates of Calcutta High Court came to our office to join our party and to fight against misrule of Mamata Banerjee." He further said, "Laxmi Ratan Shukla is the name in cricket and I cannot compare him with Suvendu Adhikari.

And I have nothing to say about him joining BJP, our national party will look into it."