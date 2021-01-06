Leva Bonaparte shook up Bravo's 'Southern Charm' by asking the questions nobody else would ask

Leva Bonaparte has already made quite the splash on the current seventh season of Bravo's "Southern Charm." Gibson Johns interviews the show's newest cast member about finally joining the show after years of knowing the cast, holding co-star Kathryn Dennis accountable for her actions, using her new platform to challenge the antiquated ideals of the Old South and not being afraid to talk about race on the show.

They also chatted about Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy's relationship, the upcoming reunion and missing out on filming with Cameran Eubanks.