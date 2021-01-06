What you need to know: Jan. 6

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Jan.

This.

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

This morning we are still tracking two georgia run-off races for the u.s. senate.

Reverend raphael warnock is the projected winner of one those senate races..

But the second race -- between incumbent republican senator david purdue and democratic challenger jon ossoff - still too close to call... we could see a projected winner at some point today.

Happening today - the house and senate will meet*her*.

This is a live look at the u-s capitol.

There- a joint session of congress will count the electoral college votes... and officially declare the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Dozens of republicans allied with president trump are pledging to challenge that count.

Senate republican leader mitch mcconnell urged his colleagues not to object.

Developing overnight - one man is dead after a shooting in one northern california city.

It happened before 7 o'clock - on walnut and third streets.

Officers found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound.

Police arrested two men, and are working to determine if they were involved.

New this morning - redding officers arrested a redding man after they say he crashed into a church playground at happened around 9 p-m tuesday.

This man ...mathew ramos of redding - smashed into a fence around the play area at little country church ramos is in shasta county jail - charged with driving under a suspended license while on dui probation.### happening today... the unveiling of a state roadmap to address california's aging popultion.

Today - the director of the california department of aging will formally announce details of the plan.

It is aimed at preparing the state for impacts to health care, housing, transportation, medical needs and caregiving - as our state population ages.### the diector of the california department of public health is now requiring any counties with i-c-u below 10% percent --to delay all non-life threatening surgeries.

The same order also requires hospitals with space - to accept patients from hospitals which d*no* have i-c-u beds.

Patients from southern california could possibley be brought to facilties in northern california.

### happening today..

The enrollment period for coronavirus small business relief grants is back open..

The deadline to sign up has been extended to january 13th... applications will be evaluated based on eligibility and pre-determined covid-19 impact factors.

To find applications got to action news