Rev. Raphael Warnock Defeats Republican Kelly Loeffler in Georgia

The Associated Press has projected Democrat Raphael Warnock’s victory over his Republican opponent in Georgia.

As of Wednesday morning, Warnock holds 50.6 percent of the vote with over 2.2 million votes.

That’s a lead of more than 40,000 votes over Kelly Loeffler.

Warnock’s lead is outside of the .5 percentage point margin, meaning Loeffler will not be able to request a recount.

We were told that we couldn't win this election … But tonight we proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible, Raphael Warnock, via NPR.

In Georgia’s other Senate race, Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff has taken a slight lead over David Perdue.

On Wednesday morning, Ossoff declared victory on the uncalled race with a lead of just over 16,000 votes.

Although the race is still within the recount margin, much of the remaining votes are coming from Democratic-leaning areas.

The results of these runoff elections are key to control in Congress, as Democrats already hold both the House and the presidency.

If both Warnock and Ossoff win, soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris would be able to break any ties in the 50-50 Senate, giving Democrats control there as well.

Senator Chuck Schumer would also unseat current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democrats would control committees and the floor schedule.