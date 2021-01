Apple CEO Tim Cook Saw His Pay Go Up 30% In 2020

Apple CEO Tim Cook's pay package totaled $14.7 million last year.

Business Insider reports that's around a 28% jump from 2019.

Apple disclosed in its annual proxy statement on Tuesday.

Cook's compensation included a base salary of $3 million, $10.7 million in performance-based pay.

He also received nearly $1 million in travel and security expenses.