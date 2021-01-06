2 Cleveland Browns Players Cited For Drag Racing Ahead Of Playoff Game Against Pittsburgh Steelers

Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins and rookie offensive lineman Jedrick Wills were cited for drag racing by police in Westlake, Ohio.
Katie Johnston reports.
Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins and rookie offensive lineman Jedrick Wills were cited for drag racing by police in Westlake, Ohio.
Katie Johnston reports.
The Cleveland Browns' first playoff appearance in 18 years is not off to a good start, as head coach Kevin Stefanski was amongst..
Browns player Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and clubbed him in the head with it..