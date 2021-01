Kim & Kanye Discussing Divorce

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are discussing a divorce.

CNN reports the power couple are figuring out their future and whether they are going to stay married.

Sources confirmed that West has been living at their home in Wyoming in recent months.

Kim has been in California with their children.

A friend of Kim's tells CNN "They have been living separately for the last few months." "They have been in marriage counseling and have discussed divorce, it's on the table."