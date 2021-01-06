Dow Movers: KO, CAT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.5%.
Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 5.4% gain.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.5%.
Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 5.4% gain.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.5%.
Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 5.4% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Coca-Cola, trading down 2.3%.
Coca-Cola is lower by about 7.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 2.1%, and American Express, trading up 3.5% on the day.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average..
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..