Dow Movers: KO, CAT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.5%.

Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 5.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Coca-Cola, trading down 2.3%.

Coca-Cola is lower by about 7.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 2.1%, and American Express, trading up 3.5% on the day.