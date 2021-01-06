Pro Chef Tries to Make Bánh Mì Faster Than Delivery
Pro Chef Tries to Make Bánh Mì Faster Than Delivery

Come one, come all!

Can Chrissy cook a classic culinary concoction in a contest against the clock?

We challenged Chrissy Tracey to make her own vegan jackfruit bánh mì faster than it takes for delivery to arrive.

Was she up to the challenge?