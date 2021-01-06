Mediterranean Diet Named Best Diet for 2021

The ranking was announced by 'U.S. News and World Report' on Monday.

It is the fourth year in a row that the Mediterranean diet has won the gold medal for best diet.

We've convened a panel of 24 experts who live and breathe diet, weight loss and obesity, Angela Haupt, Managing Editor, 'U.S. News & World Report,' via CNN.

The Mediterranean diet calls for the reduction or elimination of processed foods.

It is made up of mainly whole foods including nuts, fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and lentils.

The Mediterranean diet was also named the best plant-based diet.

The DASH diet and the Flexitarian diet tied for silver in the best diet category