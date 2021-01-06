ELECTORAL PROTEST

THOUSANDS OF PRO-TRUMP SUPPORTERS MARCHED THROUGH THE NATION'S CAPITOL.MORE PROTESTS ARE EXPECTED TODAY AS CONGRESS PREPARES TO CERTIFY JOE BIDEN'S PRESIDENTIAL VICTORY.

Certify joe biden's presidential victory.

Nbc's tracie potts tells us what to expect.

Pro-trump protests are drawing thousands to the nation's capitol.

(sot: kevin jerrold-jones/ trump supporter :05-:08) "i came out here to support donald trump."

There have already been arrests - including the leader of the proud boys.

He's been banned from the city.

President trump speaks at a "save america" rally this morning as lawmakers gather to certify the presidential election, with vice president pence presiding.

The president tweeted falsely that: "if vice president @mik_pence comes through for us, we will win the presidency."

But pence only announces results - he can't change them.

A person close to the vice president says he'll follow the law.

At least 13 republican senators and dozens in the house plan to object.

("fox news") super burned in (sot: senator josh hawley/ (r) missouri :45-:50) "this is about the integrity of our elections and this is about taking a stand."

("msnbc") super burned in (sot: senator chris van hollen/ (d) connecticut :51-:57) "you have the president and these republican senators essentially taking a flame-thrower to our democracy."

The objections may delay, but not stop, congress from declaring joe biden the winner.

Overnight, nbc declared a winner in one of georgia's two senate races.

(sot: rev.

Raphael warnock/ (d) georgia u.s. senate candidate 1:07-1:11) "i am going to the senate to work for all of georgia."

Democrat raphael warnock, projected to defeat senator kelly loeffler.

She didn't concede.

(sot: senator kelly loeffler/ (r) georgia u.s. senate candidate 1:18-1:19) "we're gonna make sure every vote is counted."

The race between david perdue and jon ossoff still too close to call this morning.

That race will decide which party controls the senate.