India welcomes rise of Africa as key factor in contemporary world: Foreign Secy

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at UNSC said that India welcomes the evolution and the rise of Africa as a key factor in contemporary world.

He said, "While democracy is undoubtedly gaining ground in Africa, especially through peaceful transfers of power, African countries, particularly in the Sahel, Central Africa and the Horn of Africa continue to face complex challenges.

The principal driving factors are chronic political instability, weak governance structures, institutional weaknesses, ethnic divisions and the presence of terrorist and armed groups.

Over-exploitation of diminishing resources, mainly in Lake Chad basin and Great Lakes region, are also exacerbating the problem.

Libyan conflict and resulting instability continue to have a negative impact on its neighbours.

COVID-19 has made situation worse in some countries." On relationship India-Africa ties, Foreign Secretary said, "Bonds between India and Africa have been forged over several centuries.

A shared colonial past and our common developmental challenges have shaped India-Africa relations.

India has worked together with African partners to eliminate evils of colonialism and apartheid.

India will continue to support Africa's aspirations and work towards empowering Africa for a future that is founded on the principles of inclusivity, sustainability, transparency, and socio-economic development with dignity and respect."