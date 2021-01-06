Here's what the Constitution says about certification process

When Congress meets to finalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, several allies of President Donald Trump are expected to mount a futile bid to block the process based on bogus vote-fraud claims. CNN’s David Chalian breaks down what the US Constitution says about the process and the final results.
Trump’s Treasonous Behavior And Lame Duck Presidency Is Forcing Some To Consider Changing The US Constitution
Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling As the joint session of the US Congress meets today, formally to count the votes..