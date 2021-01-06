Raab: 'China is violating freedoms' of Hong Kong people

Dominic Raab has condemned China following the mass arrests of pro-democracy politicians and activists in Hong Kong.

The Foreign Secretary said the detention of more than 50 individuals was "further evidence that China is violating the freedoms and the autonomy of the people of Hong Kong".

Detainees included those involved in running unofficial "primaries" to select opposition candidates for elections to the Legislative Council which had been postponed from 2020 due to coronavirus.

Report by Thomasl.

