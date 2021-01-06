This is Why Saying ‘When Things Get Back To Normal’ Is Hurting Us

Experts want us to stop looking for a future that will look pre-pandemic.
In fact, they say it isn’t healthy.
Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste explains.
Experts want us to stop looking for a future that will look pre-pandemic.
In fact, they say it isn’t healthy.
Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste explains.
Pittsburgh Today Live' Heather and Celina talk with certified life coach Dr. Marlene Boas about the benefits of creating a list of..
Tuesday (01-05-21) is the first day locally for health professionals to get coronavirus vaccines from the State Health Department.