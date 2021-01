Pence Admits He Doesn't Have Power To Overturn Election

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence wrote a letter to Congress.

In the letter he does not have the "unilateral authority" to throw out states' electoral votes.

The statement came minutes before Congress convened to officially certify President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Pres.

Trump has insisted that Pence has the power to "decertify" states' electoral votes and throw the election to him.