Senate Majority Leader McConnell breaks with Trump, blasts effort to overturn election results

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in a poignant speech Wednesday as debate began over an objection to the electoral votes of Arizona, said, "Nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale, the massive scale, that would've tipped the entire election.

Nor can public doubt alone justify a radical break when the doubt itself was incited without any evidence.”