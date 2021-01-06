Sen. Chuck Schumer says he plans to deliver $2k COVID-19 relief checks to American families

Following election results in Georgia, Sen.
Chuck Schumer promises that a Democratic majority Senate would prioritize $2k in COVID relief.
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is signaling that there will be no additional stimulus checks to go out after the approved..
Mitch McConnell Blocks Vote on
$2,000 Stimulus Checks.
On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
blocked an..