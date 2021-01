Interview: Political analysts break down the Electoral College certification

FOX 40 IS YOUR ELECTIONHEADQUARTERS AND IS THE KINDOF THING YOU PROBABLY HAVEN'TPAID MUCH ATTENTION TO INPRESIDENT TRUMP MAINTAINS THATHE WON IN NOVEMBERCERTIFICATION OF THE ELECTORALCOLLEGE VOTE FOR JOE BIDEN HASTURNED INTO A SHOWDOWN ATLEAST 13 US SENATORS PLEDGINGTO OPPOSE A SLATE OF ELECTORSFROM VARIOUS STATES IN ANEFFORT TO BOLSTER THEPRESIDENT'S EFFORTS TO PROVETHAT VOTING PROCESS EASEACROSS THE COUNTRY HAVE BEENFRAUDULENT TO DISCUSS WHAT'SSO FAR TODAY REPUBLICANCONSULTANT EMBERS ALL US.

ADEMOCRATIC ANALYST ANDREW WITHUS THIS MORNING GENTLEMEN,GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

JUST KINDOF OBVIOUS QUESTION CAN YOUBELIEVE THAT THIS IS WHERE WEARE AS A COUNTRY AND ARE.KNOW WE HAD 4 YEARS OF DONALDTRUMP SO NOTHING SHOCKINGWE'RE NOW.

IT LOOKS LIKE ARACE TO THE BOTTOM YOU KNOWPEOPLE BREAKING INTO THECAPITAL LOCKDOWNS INSIDE THEU.S. CAPITOL AND.

YOU KNOWIT'S IT'S CHAOS CHAOS, BUTIT'S BEEN FOR YOU TO CAST AWIDER SHOT.YEAH, I CAN I CAN'T BELIEVEWE'RE HERE.

I I THINK THAT ALOT OF PEOPLE SAW THIS IN 2016AND NEVER THOUGHT THAT IT WASGOING TO BE A POSSIBILITY THATPRESIDENT THAT HE DIDN'T GETELECTED PRESIDENT AND LIKE ANDARE SAID IT'S BEEN 4 OF APRETTY CHAOTIC AND TO MULCH AI THINK THOUGH THAT WHAT WESEE HAPPENING IN WASHINGTONDC.

TODAY AT LEAST IN THAT ONTHE FLOOR OF THE SENATE ANDOTHERS YOU'VE GOT A COOLERHEADS LIKE MITCH MCCONNELL,LIKE VICE PRESIDENT MIKE YOUKNOW SOON TO BE SENATEMAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMERABOUT WHAT THE CONSTITUTION.ACTUALLY PRESCRIBES AND THIS ITHINK A ROUSING ENDORSEMENT.CONSTRUCTION ISUNCONSTITUTIONAL JUDGES ANDPEOPLE WHO ACTUALLY TOOK ACIVICS IN THEIR SOPHOMOREJUNIORS SENIORS IN HIGH SCHOOLAND PAY ATTENTION.

I THINKYEAH I KNOW I KNOW ANDREW ANDI BOTH DID YES, I THINKEVERYBODY NEEDS TO GO BACK ANDREVIEW EXACTLY.THOSE CIVICS LESSONS NOW INMEMBERS RAISE OBJECTIONS, BOTHCHAMBERS OF COMMERCE LEAVE THETHEN TAKE UP TO 2 HOURS A VOTESEPARATELY ACCEPTING ORREJECTING THE STATE'SELECTORS.A LOT OF PROCESS FOR WHATHAS NO CHANCE OF WORKING BIDENONLY NEEDED TO 70 BUT GOT 3'06 AND THE PRESIDENT'S ONLYGOT 232 ELECTORAL COLLEGE WHYALL OF THIS WHAT DOES THIS DOIF IT HAS NO CHANCE OFHIM.WELL I THINK YOU KNOW INLEGISLATIVE BODIES PROCESS ISA GOOD THING RIGHT YOU CANRAISE OBJECTIONS IF IF YOUHAVE OBJECTIONS AND THEN THEREARE PROCESSES IN WHICH TO YOUKNOW DISPOSE OR DEAL WITH THATAND THAT'S WHAT THEY'RE GOINGTO DO AND IT IS A LITTLE BITOF WHAT LIKE WATCHING THESAUSAGE BEING MADE THE SAUSAGEFACTORY BUT AT THE END OF THEDAY ALL OF US HERE KNOWEXACTLY WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPENAND THAT IS IS THAT AND VICEPRESIDENT MIKE PENCE SAID IN APRETTY STRONG STATEMENT.

THISELECTION REALLY WASN'T EVENCLOSE.

YOU'RE GOING TO SEE THEELECTORS BE CERTIFIED BY THEBY THE SENATE AND A PRESIDENTELECT JOE BIDEN AND VICEPRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS WILLBE CERTIFIED AND THERE WILL BEAN INAUGURATION OF THEM IN INA FEW WEEKS AND THAT'S WHATTHIS COUNTRY'S ABOUT IT'S AGOOD THING.

SO.

YOU KNOWWHAT'S GOOD WHAT'S GOING TOIT.ANDREW I'M TIM JUST SAIDOBJECTION PROCESS IS A GOODTHING IN LEGISLATIVE BODIESKIND OF HAVE THAT ABOUT THEMIS GOING THROUGH THIS AT THISMOMENT A GOOD THING FOR THECOUNTRY A GOOD THING FOR THENO I THINK YOU'RE SEEINGTHE FIRST SHOTS OF POTENTIALPRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES ON THEREPUBLICAN SIDE.

GET OUT THERETHE BASE KNOWS THAT THEY'RECARRYING THE FLAG.

I'MASSUMING WE'LL E-MAIL GLASGOWOUT TO THERE.

FROM THESEMEMBERS TRYING TO RAISE MONEYOFF THIS, I MEAN I THINK IT'SALL PRETTY MUCH DISGUSTING.GOT IT ALL RIGHT NOWGENTLEMEN WE WILL WRAP THIS UPFOR NOW, BUT WE WILL HAVE YOUBACK AT 1145 TO TALK ABOUTIN GEORGIA THAT WILL DETERMINE