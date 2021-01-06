Keemstar puts $10,000 bounty on Dafran after getting banned from stream

Twitch streamer Daniel “Dafran” Francesca recently banned YouTuber Daniel “Keemstar” Keem from his channel, .to which Keemstar responded by placing a $10,000 bounty on Dafran’s virtual head.The feud began when Keemstar dropped into Dafran’s stream and donated 300 bits (or $3) with the message “nice”.Dafran began thanking Keemstar until he recognized his donor’s name.“Well, I guess it should be appropriate to ban Keemstar,” Dafran said on his stream.

“Let’s ban him.

He’s been a piece of s***”.Keemstar particularly took issue with Dafran referring to him as a piece of s***.Minutes later, Keemstar declared a $10,000 bounty on Dafran.Anyone who could raid Dafran’s base on OfflineTV’s Rust server could collect the money.Keemstar called off his bounty not long after, claiming that Dafran was conspiring to get his friends to kill him and collect the money.Whether that’s true or not, we may never know, but Dafran responded with more of his terse, signature ribbing