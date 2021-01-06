Will Trump Punish Pence?

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence publicly broke with President Donald Trump.

Pence said he cannot submit to demands he overthrow the results of the election.

CNN reports Pence formalized his views in a letter to lawmakers.

He said he has no "unilateral authority to decide presidential contests" and could not change the results of the election.

But Trump is consumed with conspiracies and unsound legal advice.

Insiders say Trump is ready to unleash his rage against Pence.

But, there are no details about what Trump might do.