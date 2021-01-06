Watch the Cobra Kai Cast Get *Really* Into This Game of "Who's Most Likely To"

Netflix's Cobra Kai has become a huge TV sensation, and the show is upping the ante with its latest season.

Ahead of the season three premiere on New Year's Day, POPSUGAR challenged stars Peyton List, Mary Mouser, Xolo Maridueña, and Jacob Bertrand to a game of "Who's Most Likely To" to learn a little bit more about the cast.

And let's just say, they got really into it.

While they all agreed that Bertrand would be the most likely to have a reality show about his life .

There was some disagreement about who would win a karate match.

Watch the full video above, and be sure to watch Cobra Kai season three, which is now streaming on Netflix.