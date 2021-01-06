Biden to Nominate Merrick Garland as US Attorney General

Biden to Nominate , Merrick Garland , as US Attorney General.

Judge Merrick Garland currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

While he has been a top contender for U.S. Attorney General.

The Biden camp was concerned that any nomination for the U.S. Court of Appeals vacancy would be blocked by a Republican-led Senate.

Now that Democrats are poised to win control of the Senate following two runoff elections in Georgia.

Sources say that "Judge Garland will be viewed in a whole new light now.".

Garland's 2016 nomination to the Supreme Court by former President Barack Obama was all but dismissed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

As associate deputy attorney general, .

Garland supervised the investigations of the Oklahoma City bombing.

The Atlanta Olympics bombing ... and the Ted Kaczynski "Unabomber" case