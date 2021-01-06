End of an era: Last Terre Haute video store set to close

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All of the remaining Family Video stores are closing.

We now move to other news... all of the remaining "family video stores" are "closing".

And at "1"-point..

"the company" had "800"-locations.

"the company says"..

"covid-19" had "a major impact in this decision.

And..

The added lack "of foot traffic" and "fewer movie releases" has taken a serious toll on the company.

One of the stores that's "still open" is in terre haute "on fort harrison road".

There's also "a store" in vincennes.

The last day for renting "was today".

