Donald Trump calls for peace, urges supporters to 'go home'

President Donald Trump urged his supporters at US Capitol to maintain peace and go home.

"We had an election that was stolen from us.

That was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side.

But you have to go home now.

We have to have peace.

We've to have law and order.

We don't want anybody hurt," said President Donald Trump.