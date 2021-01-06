Joe Biden calls on Trump to demand end to 'siege' on US Capitol

Following the US Capitol mob violence, US President elect Joe Biden called on President Donald Trump to go on national television and demand an end to siege.

"I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfil his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege," said US President-Elect Joe Biden.

He added, "At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault.

Unlike anything, we've seen in modern times.

An assault on citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself.

An assault on people's representatives and the Capitol Hill police, sworn to protect them."