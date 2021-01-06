Target Closing Down DC Stores Amid US Capitol Chaos

Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress via Getty Images Target says it's closing DC-area stores amid Wednesday's siege on the US Capitol.

"Target's top priority is the safety of our team members and guests.

We've closed our stores in the DC area and sent our team members home.

Target closed down its stores earlier this year when protests following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

After looting at some stores in Minnesota, Target temporarily closed 24 locations in the state.