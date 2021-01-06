Headliines On Demand

Thanks for joining me for your news 12 headlines on demand... i'm .

North georgia voters turned out in record fashion for the runoff election.

Hundreds of thousands of ballots were cast either by absentee, early voting, or on election day.

The associated press is declaring reverand raphael warnock the winner over incumbent republican kelly loeffler.

The a-p is also declaring democrat jon ossoff the winner over the other incumbent, republican david perdue.

News 12 reached out to members in both parties for reaction.

You have a situation where hundreds of billions of dollars are being dolled out to special interest but there doesn't seem to be enough room to help make people whole.

To give them a relatively modest amount, 2 thousand dollars.

Some of the tactics that the republicans use or continue to follow -questioning an election- i think it discouraged some of their people from voting.

The earliest these races could be certified is on friday.

Hamilton county deputies think they have a shooting on their hands, but they can't find the victim.

Officers arrived at the 13- thousand 800 block of mount tabor road in sale creek around midnight.

They say evidence led then to believe that a shooting had taken place at a residence.

But a victim has not come forward.

If you have information about this, call the hamilton county sheriff's office.

